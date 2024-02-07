Fake and explicit images of Taylor Swift started on 4chan: Study

Images of Taylor Swift that had been generated by artificial intelligence and had spread widely across social media in late January probably originated as part of a recurring challenge on one of the internet’s most notorious message boards, according to a new report.

Graphika, a research firm that studies disinformation, traced the images back to a community on 4chan, a message board known for sharing hate speech, conspiracy theories, and, increasingly, racist and offensive content created using AI.

The people on 4chan who created the images of the singer did so in a sort of game, the researchers said — a test to see whether they could create lewd (and sometimes violent) images of famous female figures.

The synthetic Swift images spilled out onto other platforms and were viewed millions of times. Fans rallied to Swift’s defense, and lawmakers demanded stronger protections against AI-created images.

Graphika found a thread of messages on 4chan that encouraged people to try to evade safeguards set up by image generator tools, including OpenAI’s DALL-E, Microsoft Designer and Bing Image Creator. Users were instructed to share “tips and tricks to find new ways to bypass filters” and were told, “Good luck, be creative.”

Sharing unsavory content via games allows people to feel connected to a wider community, and they are motivated by the cachet they receive for participating, experts said. Before the midterm elections in 2022, groups on platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp and Truth Social engaged in a hunt for election fraud, winning points or honorary titles for producing supposed evidence of voter malfeasance. (True proof of ballot fraud is exceptionally rare.)

In the 4chan thread that led to the fake images of Swift, several users received compliments — “beautiful gen anon,” one wrote — and were asked to share the prompt language used to create the images. One user lamented that a prompt produced an image of a celebrity who was clad in a swimsuit rather than nude.

Rules posted by 4chan that apply sitewide do not specifically prohibit sexually explicit AI-generated images of real adults.

“These images originated from a community of people motivated by the ‘challenge’ of circumventing the safeguards of generative AI products, and new restrictions are seen as just another obstacle to ‘defeat,’” Cristina López G., a senior analyst at Graphika, said in a statement. “It’s important to understand the gamified nature of this malicious activity in order to prevent further abuse at the source.”

Swift is “far from the only victim,” López G. said. In the 4chan community that manipulated her likeness, many actresses, singers and politicians were featured more frequently than Swift.

OpenAI said in a statement that the explicit images of Swift were not generated using its tools, noting that it filters out the most explicit content when training its DALL-E model. The company also said it uses other safety guardrails, such as denying requests that ask for a public figure by name or seek explicit content.