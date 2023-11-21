Families of hostages in Gaza are desperate for proof of life

Washington: Forty-four days after Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was seized by Hamas, his left arm blown off by a hand grenade, his parents have no idea if he is dead or alive, hidden somewhere in the rubble of the Gaza Strip.

There is no information about the fate of Goldberg-Polin or any of the nearly 240 people believed to be held hostage in Gaza. There has been no proof of life, no evidence that they are being fed or given medicine, no contact with the outside world.