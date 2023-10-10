Family unearths Viking artefacts in Norway

The objects were engraved with detailed descriptions of animals and geometric patterns as per Live Science. Based on the traces present on the items, archeologists have opined that they were covered in gold at one point.

The discovery seems to suggest that an aristocratic Viking woman was buried at the site some 1200 years back.

The discovery adds more significance as it may give more evidence to the existence of Vikings in the Norwegian isle. Previously researchers had found piles of loose rocks, known as Cairns, and suspected Vikings had made those piles but could not be sure since historical records only go back to the Middle Ages.

At present authorities are not sure about what they will do with the site where the artefact was found. An individual noted the first step will be to assess the condition of the site, and if it is not found to be deteriorating then the objects will be preserved where they are.