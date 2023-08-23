Fans moon over John Cena's India flag post ahead of Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

John Cena, the WWE-performer-turned-actor on Wednesday shared an image of the Indian flag on his Instagram account.
Cena's post, sans caption, came a day ahead of India attempting a soft Moon landing with Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3.
Most people commenting took the 46-year-old's post to be linked to the nation's attempted Moon landing. One individual commented "That's for Chandrayaan 3 landing today", while another said "Chandrayaan 3 will land safely".
Notably, Cena is among those who will be at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8.
WWE India also commented on Cena's post, saying "We can’t wait to see you soon".
While Cena has made a cryptic post, many other celebrities were much more open in wishing India well for the Moon landing mission.
Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati paid homage by reciting a few lines. He said "Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi."
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also heaped praises while expressing anticipation. She said "You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath".
While India and the world watches Chandrayaan-3 go through the final stages before it possibly scripts history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to be virtually present for the event.
The power descent remains, and if successful, India would be the fourth nation in the world to manage a soft landing following the US, China, and erstwhile Soviet Union.