Fans moon over John Cena's India flag post ahead of Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

While Cena has made a cryptic post, many other celebrities were much more open in wishing India well for the Moon landing mission.

Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati paid homage by reciting a few lines. He said "Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also heaped praises while expressing anticipation. She said "You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath".