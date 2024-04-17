Father of Sydney church attacker says no signs of radicalism, community leader says

"He said other than him being rebellious to him... there were no signs. There were absolutely no signs to him," Kheir told Reuters.

Police said the family of the alleged attacker have temporarily moved out of their western Sydney home.

The stabbing has stirred up fears of persecution for the Assyrian community - predominantly Christians from the Middle East - some of whom fled their homeland because of their faith. Roughly 40% of Australia's 42,000 strong Assyrian population live in the area around the church.

"It's very devastating, the Assyrian community have come from Iraq because they had been persecuted for being Christian," said Maria, whose family migrated to Australia from Iraq in 1993.

"(Monday's) attack on our faith is just an old reminder of what happened back home."

The city's Muslim community is also on alert.

The Lebanese Muslim Association said the Lakemba mosque in Sydney's southwest, one of Australia's largest, had received firebomb threats on Monday night.