FBI failed to properly investigate all child sexual assault allegations, DOJ report says

Washington: The US Justice Department's Office of Inspector General said Thursday the FBI failed to properly investigate some suspected child sexual abuse cases and did not report some allegations to state or social services agencies.

A July 2021 report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered widespread and dire errors by the FBI that allowed onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to continue to abuse at least 70 more victims before he was finally arrested.

Horowitz said Thursday his office had conducted a new audit of 327 child sexual assault allegations reported to the FBI between October 2021 and February 2023 and flagged 42 -- or 13 per cent of incidents reviewed -- to FBI headquarters because auditors believed that they required "immediate attention" including some where there was a lack of investigative activity.