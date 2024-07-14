FBI has identified suspected shooter at Trump rally as 20-year-old Pennsylvania man: Report

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man as the suspected shooter at the Trump rally on Saturday, a CNN reporter posted on X citing sources.
The FBI is not releasing the name of the suspected shooter yet, CNN reported. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
The premier investigation agency also said that they have not yet identified the motive behind the shooting, news agency Associated Press reported.
More to follow...
Published 14 July 2024, 03:54 IST