FBI says Trump gunman spent months seeking target, then settled on Trump

Washington: The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump mounted a "sustained, detailed effort" to attack a major gathering of some sort before deciding to target the Republican presidential candidate at a Pennsylvania rally in July, FBI officials said on Wednesday.

FBI officials said Thomas Crooks, 20, searched more than 60 times for information about the Republican presidential candidate and his then-rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, before registering for the Trump rally in early July.

"We saw ... a sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets," said Kevin Rojek, the FBI's top official in western Pennsylvania, in a telephone briefing to reporters.

Rojek said Crooks became "hyper focused" on the Trump rally when it was announced in early July "and looked at it as a target of opportunity."