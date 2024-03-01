FBI searches houses owned by Adams’ Asian Affairs Adviser

New York: FBI agents on Thursday searched two houses owned by a close aide to Mayor Eric Adams of New York, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The searches of the properties owned by the aide, Winnie Greco, were part of an investigation being conducted with prosecutors from the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, the people said.

Federal agents on Thursday also executed at least one other search warrant at the New World Mall in Flushing, Queens, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Adams has made regular appearances at the mall, including to deliver remarks at a Lunar New Year gala two weeks ago.

It was unclear what the investigation was focused on or whether it was related to Adams, who has been the subject of a separate criminal inquiry by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan.

A prominent fundraiser for Adams during his mayoral campaign, Greco has close ties to the Chinese community in New York City and was appointed as his director of Asian affairs after he took office. She has traveled to China with Adams and was a champion of a building project in Brooklyn to install an arch in the Sunset Park neighborhood that was given to the city by Beijing.