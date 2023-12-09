Fears of a NATO withdrawal rise as Trump seeks return to power

Formed after World War II to keep the peace in Europe and act as a bulwark against the Soviet Union, NATO evolved into an instrument through which the US works with allies on military issues around the world. Its original purpose -- the heart of which is the collective-defense provision, known as Article V, that states that an armed attack on any member "shall be considered an attack against them all" -- lives on, especially for newer members like Poland and the Baltic States that were once dominated by the Soviet Union and continue to fear Russia.