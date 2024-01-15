Feb 8 polls can't be postponed: Pak election commission tells Senate

Asserting that the resolution “aptly reflected the collective aspirations of the House”, Dilawar said, “However, despite the Senate’s explicit urging and the subsequent dispatch of a copy of the resolution to the ECP, it is disconcerting that no tangible steps have been taken by the ECP to postpone the general elections scheduled for February 8.”

Dilawar said that as the mover of the resolution, he “firmly believed” that the concerns articulated in the motion must be promptly addressed.