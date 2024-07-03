Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De among speakers at Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival in Bhutan

New Delhi: Politician-author Shashi Tharoor, novelist Shobhaa De, Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel, and bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi are among the eminent names taking part in the upcoming 13th edition of Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival (DLAF), starting August 3.

To be held at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu, the three-day festival, under the patronage of Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, aims to transform the capital city into a vibrant tapestry of storytelling and artistic expression.

Inspired by the vision of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, DLAF 2024 embraces the transformative theme of "Mindfulness", steeped in Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony, and self-awareness. The theme, according to the organiser Bhutan Echoes, serves as the guiding star for the festival’s rich array of programs.