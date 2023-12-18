Festive food and fizz top Europeans' Christmas shopping list

UK market leader Tesco has bought more turkeys than last year, CEO Ken Murphy said, as it expects people will go out less and spend more time at home with friends and family.

"I am doing a lot of hosting in the next couple of weeks, and we do prefer to do stuff at home, it's just more relaxing," said Robyn Asher, 55, as she shopped in a Sainsbury's supermarket in East Dulwich, London.

"You can drink much nicer wine at home, because the mark-up is way too much in restaurants," she added. In her trolley were five bottles of wine and one of champagne for her family's Christmas celebrations, to take advantage of the supermarket's offer of 25 per cent off for six bottles.