Fifth round of talks between PML-N and PPP on forming coalition govt in Pakistan inconclusive

Islamabad: The latest round of talks between the top leaders of the PML-N and the PPP has again ended inconclusively after both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government in Pakistan following a fractured verdict in the election.

The meeting, held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in parliament lodges here on Monday, saw the participation of prominent figures from both parties. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation comprised Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and others, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

This was the fifth round of discussions between PML-N and PPP coordination committees to end the political stalemate after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament.