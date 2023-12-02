JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Find a breakthrough to tackle rising global temperature': Pope Francis sends message to UN climate summit

In a speech read out by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin due to the pope's ill health, he said, 'I am with you because the destruction of the environment is an offence against God.'
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 09:19 IST

Follow Us

Dubai: Pope Francis, unable to attend the COP28 climate summit, called on world leaders on Saturday to find a breakthrough to tackle global rising temperatures, calling the destruction of the environment "an offence against God".

In a speech read out by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin due to the pope's ill health, he said: "I am with you because the destruction of the environment is an offence against God."

"Brothers and sisters, it is essential that there be a breakthrough that is not a partial change of course, but rather a new way of making progress together."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 09:19 IST)
World newsClimate ChangePope FrancisCOP28 climate summit

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT