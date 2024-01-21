Find naming stars after your beloved cliched? How does a cockroach sound?

All those bitten by the love bug, assemble! Thinking of what to gift your significant other on Valentines' Day? How does naming a cockroach after them sound? Well, whether or not they will like the gift is one thing, but it sure will make a great story to tell (that is if this gift doesn't bug them too long).
in the US is giving an opportunity to all lovers to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their beloved for $15 (Rs 1,247 approximately). Moreover, they also help you immortalise your love by acquiring a digital certificate with the name of your valentine on the roach.
If just naming a cockroach after your partner is not enough, you can also opt for more material gifts like roach-themed socks and cuddly roach plushies. A virtual meet with these insects can also be arranged.
Flowers and chocolates seem like a thing of the past now as the zoo advocates naming a roach for your valentine because, “roaches are forever.” A tough competition for diamonds, don’t you think?
On the other hand, another zoo in the country has an opposite approach to cockroaches. San Antonio Zoo has a fundraiser named , through which an individual can name a cockroach, rat, or a vegetable after their ex-lover. The revenge does not stop here. After this, the animal is fed to one of the animals in the zoo, to help the person move on.
What is a Valentine's Day without candles? Completely up-to-date with the trends yet standing apart from the usual products in the market, San Antonio Zoo presents the Hippo-Love Candle, infused with the scent of hippo poop. It is inspired by Timothy, a male hippo in the zoo and mimics the way hippos attract mates.