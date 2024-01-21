Find naming stars after your beloved cliched? How does a cockroach sound?

All those bitten by the love bug, assemble! Thinking of what to gift your significant other on Valentines' Day? How does naming a cockroach after them sound? Well, whether or not they will like the gift is one thing, but it sure will make a great story to tell (that is if this gift doesn't bug them too long).

The Bronx Zoo in the US is giving an opportunity to all lovers to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their beloved for $15 (Rs 1,247 approximately). Moreover, they also help you immortalise your love by acquiring a digital certificate with the name of your valentine on the roach.

If just naming a cockroach after your partner is not enough, you can also opt for more material gifts like roach-themed socks and cuddly roach plushies. A virtual meet with these insects can also be arranged.

Flowers and chocolates seem like a thing of the past now as the zoo advocates naming a roach for your valentine because, “roaches are forever.” A tough competition for diamonds, don’t you think?