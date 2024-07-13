Finland passes law to turn away asylum seekers at border

Helsinki: Finland on Friday passed a temporary bill that would allow agents to turn away asylum-seekers at its borders, an escalation in its ongoing dispute with Russia that experts and human rights groups warn will violate international law.

Relations between Finland and Russia, which share an 830-mile border, have sharply deteriorated since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Late last year, Finland closed all land crossings with its neighbor, accusing Russia of trying to weaponize migration. Russian authorities have called the accusations “unsubstantiated.”

Parliament voted 167-31 to approve the bill, which would be in place for a year. Because it is an expedited constitutional amendment, it required more than the typical supermajority to pass.