Fire at Lahore airport disrupts Hajj flights, international departures

A fire broke out at the Lahore airport in Pakistan on Thursday, leading to disruptions in several international flights.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the fire broke out in the lounge area of the airport, sparking panic among passengers.
However, the blaze was swiftly brought under control, courtesy of quick action by emergency responders, and no one sustained any injuries. That being said, flyers had to be evacuated as smoke had filled the interior of the airport.
The incident also resulted in disruptions to flights, with the first Hajj flight and five other international flights getting delayed.
Reportedly, the fire was caused by a short circuit.
More to follow...
Published 09 May 2024, 05:43 IST