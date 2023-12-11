Fire at landless workers' movement camp in Brazil leaves nine dead

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 () - A fire in a camp belonging to Brazil's Landless Workers' Movement MST in the northern state of Para killed nine people and left eight injured on Saturday night, the movement said on Sunday.

The incident was caused by a short circuit in the electrical network during the installation of internet wiring in the rural farmers' camp, located in the city of Parauapebas, according to MST.

Community leaders told a press conference that the short circuit happened at around 8 p.m. local time, when an antenna touched the high-voltage network, setting fire to power cables and some shacks in the camp.

Among the nine dead, six were residents of the camp and three were workers from the internet company.