Fire breaks out at Russian port after Ukrainian attack on ferry

Moscow: A fire broke out in the Russian port of Kavkaz in southern Krasnodar region on Thursday following a Ukrainian attack on a ferry loaded with fuel tanks, the local authorities said.
The ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks, as confirmed by Temryuk district head Fyodor Babenkov, sustained significant damage that ultimately led to its sinking.
Any potential casualties are currently being assessed. Ukraine has not immediately commented on the incident.
A local task force said a special train to douse the fire had been sent to the site. More than 100 people were engaged in tackling the blaze.
Several Russian media outlets have shared images and videos that appear to depict the blaze and plumes of black smoke rising from the ship. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
The port of Kavkaz is one of Russia's largest outlets on the Black Sea. It handles ships both for exports and for fuel supplies to Crimea.
Published 22 August 2024, 16:43 IST