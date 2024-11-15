Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Fire in Spanish retirement home kills 10 near Zaragoza

One person was in a critical condition, while several people are under care mainly for suffering from smoke inhalation.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 09:54 IST
World newsspainFiremadrid

Follow us on :

Follow Us