Fire reported at Lukoil oil refinery in northwest Russia: Report

Moscow: A fire broke out at an oil refinery owned by Russian oil major Lukoil in the city of Ukhta in the Komi Republic, a region in the northwest of Russia, news agencies cited regional authorities as saying on Sunday.

Agencies quoted the regional administration as saying on Telegram that a fire had broken out in an RVS-10000 tank at the refinery, four kilometres (2.5 miles) from Ukhta.