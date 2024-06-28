First presidential debate for 2024 US elections do-or-die battle for Biden and Trump

Both the leaders arrived here in the afternoon on Thursday. This debate is going to be "extraordinary" and different as the whole attention will be on the "character of the two presidents", Nadia Bilbassy-Charters Bureau Chief at the Al Arabiya News Channel, who has covered presidential debates since the George Bush era, told PTI.

This is "completely different (from the previous ones). It is happening the first time and before the conventions of both the DNC (Democratic National Convention in August) and the RNC (Republican National Convention in July). It is happening without an audience, and there is a microphone that will cut them off when they try to interrupt," she said.