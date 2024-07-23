Fishing treaty fails at WTO prompting concerns from US, China

Geneva: Countries and environmental groups voiced concern and disappointment on Tuesday after a draft treaty to cut fishing subsidies failed to pass, with China calling for major changes in how countries negotiate at the World Trade Organization.

The talks, seen as critical to helping over-fished stocks recover, have been going on for more than 20 years at the WTO with an initial package approved in 2022.

The second phase tackling some of the toughest remaining issues had been drafted for approval at a WTO meeting this week but was blocked by India which criticised what it called the treaty's "significant shortcomings" while seeking deeper carve-outs for developing countries.

As a result, the talks were downgraded from being up for adoption to merely being "discussed" by the WTO's 166 members, any one of which can block a deal under the body's rules.