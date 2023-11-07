Fitness gym collapse kills 3 in China's Heilongjiang

Beijing: Three people were killed and one injured after a structural collapse at a fitness club in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Government officials and state media said seven people were in the Yuecheng Fitness Gymnasium in Jiamusi city, Huanan County, when it collapsed late on Monday.

Officials said rescue operations have ended.

Initial reports said three people, possibly children, were at the venue or trapped inside when it collapsed. State media said the incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. (1120 GMT).

According to a local resident, the collapsed gymnasium is a basketball arena where youth basketball training is held, Global Times reported late Monday.

Video images on social media showed a concrete structure caved in and covered by snowfall. Another video from The Paper, a Shanghai government-run media outlet, showed a woman running toward the collapsed area while crying and shouting "my son is still inside".

The venue where the accident occurred belongs to the New Sunshine Fitness Club in Huanan County, according to the county government. The club could not be immediately reached for comment.