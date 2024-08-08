Five arrested over attack that wounded US troops in Iraq airbase

Cairo: Security forces have arrested five people in connection with an attack this week at a military base in Iraq in which five US troops and two US contractors were wounded, Iraqi officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were announced by the Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information.

"After in-depth legal investigations and listening to witnesses' statements ... five of those involved in this illegal act were arrested," the Security Media Cell added in a statement.

In Monday's attack, two Katyusha rockets were fired at Ain al-Asad airbase in the west of the country. On Tuesday, Iraq's military condemned what it called "reckless" actions against bases on its soil and said it had captured a truck with a rocket launcher.