Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Five dead, 10 injured in blast at gas station in Russia's Makhachkala

According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 21:34 IST

Follow Us

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala in the southern Russian region of Dagestan on Monday evening, TASS news agency reported, citing Disaster Medicine Centre.

The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said. According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires, RIA news agency reported.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a number of injured people in a local hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 21:34 IST)
World newsRussiaBomb Blast

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT