Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Five killed as mortar shell hits home in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the police, the mortar shell was fired from an undisclosed location and hit the house.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 12:37 IST

Follow Us

At least five persons, including four children and a woman from the same family were killed when a mortar shell hit their house in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

Two occupants of the house were also injured in the incident that occurred in the Shaktoi Shahikhel area of Laddha tehsil in the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the police said.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the mortar shell was fired from an undisclosed location and hit the house.

The police are investigating the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 12:37 IST)
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT