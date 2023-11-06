Five killed in Australia after car ploughs into pub patrons

Sydney: Five people, including two children, were killed and several injured at a popular tourist town in rural Australia after a car crashed into a crowd of patrons on the front lawn of a pub, authorities said on Monday.

Four died at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening in Daylesford, about 110 km (68 miles) northwest of Melbourne, Victoria state police said. A girl who was airlifted to a hospital died there later.

The SUV mounted a kerb and then drove across a grassed area outside the Royal Daylesford hotel, Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said during a media briefing.