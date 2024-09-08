Five people shot on Kentucky highway in US

Acciardo said helicopters and infrared scanners were being used to search for the gunman in the woods.

The London Police Department said Saturday night that a person of interest had been identified and asked the public for any information about his whereabouts. London is about 90 miles south of Lexington, Kentucky.

Angel Jarrett was working at the 49er Truck Stop when someone told her that shots had been fired nearby.

Eventually, multiple police cars surrounded the truck stop near the exit where the shooting took place and placed the facility on lockdown.

“We’re not allowed to go in or out,” Jarrett said. “It’s a little panicky but we’re OK. They’re surrounding us, the cops are.”

Saint Joseph London, a hospital in London that is a part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, said that it had “received multiple patients and is treating them for minor injuries.”

Two patients were being treated at the University of Kentucky’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital, a spokesperson said. Their conditions were unknown.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was sending agents from its Louisville, Kentucky, office to help state police and local authorities “with a critical incident” near I-75 in Laurel County.