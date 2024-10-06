Flights from all Iran's airports cancelled from late on Sunday

<p>Flights from all Iran's airports will be cancelled until 6 a.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Monday from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Iran's state media said, citing a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation.</p><p>The flights have been cancelled due to operational restrictions, state media cited the spokesperson as saying without providing further details.</p><p>Iran implemented restrictions on flights on Tuesday when it launched missiles at Israel, in an attack to which Israel vowed to respond.</p>