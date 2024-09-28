Floods kill 39 people in Nepal

Nine persons were killed in Kathmandu, 16 in Lalitpur, five in Bhaktapur, three in Kavrepalanchowk, two each in Panchthar and Dhankuta, and one each from Jhapa and Dhading, myrepublica.com reported.

A total of 11 people are missing in the floods.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.