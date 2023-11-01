For Europe’s Jews, a world of fear

Perhaps not since the Holocaust, which saw the annihilation of about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish community, have the Jews of Europe lived in an atmosphere of fear so acute that it feels like a fundamental shift in the terms of their existence.

Across a Europe of daubed Stars of David on apartment buildings, bomb threats to Jewish stores and demonstrations calling for Israel’s eradication, Jews speak of alarm as pro-Palestinian sentiment surges.

“There is a feeling of helplessness that has never been experienced before,” said Joel Rubinfeld of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism.

The Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel, often described as the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since Hitler’s program of extermination, has awakened a repressed horror in Jewish populations, now compounded by dismay at the way the world’s sympathy has rapidly shifted to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip being killed under Israeli bombardment.

“What strikes me is there is a wave of antisemitism in the world when 1,300 Jews were massacred a few days ago,” said Samuel Lejoyeux, president of the Union of Jewish Students of France, which includes 15,000 members.

This feels, to many European Jews, like the same blindness or insouciance that allowed millions of their forbears to be sent to Nazi camps to be gassed. It is precisely to that time that images of slain Jewish babies and grandmothers in the Jewish homeland have transported them.

Last month, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin that it was “intolerable that Jewish people are today once again living in fear — in our country, of all places.” In the week after the Hamas attack, the German federal agency that monitors antisemitism documented 202 episodes, a rise of 240 per cent compared with the same period last year.

“Wir Haben Angst,” or “We Are Scared,” was the headline across this week’s cover of Der Spiegel, the leading German newsmagazine, over photographs of four German Jews, one of them a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, Ivar Buterfas-Frankenthal, who said, “We Jews are once again easy targets.”

Angst is, indeed, palpable across the continent. From Britain to Italy, tensions have risen sharply. In the period between the Hamas attack and Oct. 27, Britain’s Community Security Trust, a charity, said that it had recorded 805 antisemitic acts, the highest number in a three-week period since it began reporting episodes of this kind in 1984.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it had scaled up its visible presence after the conflict began, noting in a statement that it had seen a “significant increase in hate crime, particularly antisemitism,” since the war between Israel and Hamas, the armed group that controls Gaza, began. Thousands of officers are undertaking extra patrols across the city.

At a recent rally in Milan, protesters held aloft a poster with an image of Anne Frank wearing a kaffiyeh, ostensibly to draw a connection between the fate of the young Jewish girl murdered at Auschwitz during World War II and the Palestinians’ situation in Gaza.

The spillover into Europe of upsurges in Israeli-Palestinian violence is not new. Tensions between the large Muslim populations in France and Germany, themselves often subject to hatred and violence, and the two countries’ Jewish communities have tended to rise in tandem with regular Israeli incursions into Gaza since 2009.

But the extent of antisemitic acts, and of Jewish fear, feels different this time as the scale of the horror unfurling in the Holy Land has sent everyone, on either side of the conflict, over the edge.

“France is seeing a wave of antisemitism not equaled since 1945,” said Bernard-Henri Lévy, a French author and movie director.

In France, home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, antisemitic attacks have surged since the Oct. 7 attack, with 819 acts registered and 414 arrests made, according to Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister.

Parisians in the 14th Arrondissement, a southern neighborhood of the city, woke up Tuesday morning to find 65 Stars of David sprayed on residential buildings. “These acts create a lot of fear and dread in the community,” said Carine Petit, the local mayor. “It has awakened terrible things from our history.”

In particular, it has awakened memories of Jews in France forced to wear yellow stars during World War II under the collaborationist Vichy government that sent some 76,000 French and foreign Jews to their deaths in Nazi camps.

Yaël Braun-Pivet, the Jewish president of the French National Assembly, the country’s larger and more powerful lower house of parliament, says she has received so many personal threats since Oct. 7 that she cannot leave her home without police protection.

“Of course I feel in danger,” Braun-Pivet told France Inter radio last week, adding that her Jewish ancestry has become a national obsession despite the fact she does not identify personally with her heritage or faith.

“All of a sudden, people see only this,” she said.

Several factors appear to have contributed to the sharp rise in antisemitism coming from both the left and right of the European political spectrum.