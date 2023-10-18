For Hezbollah and Israel, stakes in any broader war are high

Iran may lead the network, but Hezbollah, which was formed in Lebanon by the Islamic Republic more than three decades ago, is the primary enforcer. Its members played a key role in helping Syria turn the tide against anti-government rebels during the country’s civil war, which began in 2011. And its operatives have increased the fighting abilities of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Israel, the United States and other countries have designated Hezbollah and some of its regional partners, including Hamas in Gaza, as terrorist organizations.