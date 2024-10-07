Home
Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, says France foreign minister Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot was in Israel to mark a year since Palestinian Islamist Hamas militants crossed into Israel killing around 1,200 people.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:16 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:16 IST
