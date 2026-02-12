Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Foreign cars flow to Russia through China, skirting Ukraine war sanctions

Most are made in China - ⁠where many international brands build vehicles with local partners - or are shipped through there after being manufactured elsewhere.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 09:00 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaCarsChian

Follow us on :

Follow Us