Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina flees to India: A look at leaders who left home countries after political turmoil

Bangladesh descended into chaos as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

While the Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said that an interim government would be formed as soon as possible after dissolving the parliament, let us take a look at all the leaders who have fled their home countries after a turmoil.