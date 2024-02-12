Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

Athens: A disgruntled former employee shot dead the head of a Greek shipping company and two others before killing himself at the firm's office in Athens on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police, fire engines and ambulances were stationed outside the offices of European Navigation in a southern suburb of the capital. Earlier, anti-terrorism forces entered the building, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

Among the dead was European Navigation's owner, said police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou, who didn't name the victim.