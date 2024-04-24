Former K-pop star Daud Kim accused of fraud as he plans to build mosque in South Korea's Incheon

Former K-pop star Daud Kim aka Jay Kim faced the ire of locals in Incheon over the former's plan to raise a mosque in the South Korean city bordering Seoul. The residents in Incheon have allegedly accused Daud Kim of fraud while the previous owner of the land where the K-pop star plans to build the mosque, has sought a contract termination— to stop the construction.

The former K-pop star is reportedly also seeking help from his followers in raising money for his plans to build the mosque in Incheon, which apparently does not accommodate religious masses.

As per a report in India Today, around 56 per cent of the 5 crore people residing in South Korea are not religious. While 19 per cent of the populace here are protestants, 15.5 per cent are Korean Buddhists followed Catholics who are 8 per cent of the total South Korean population.

Daud who converted to Islam in 2020 along with his wife Mia has around 5.5 million followers on YouTube.

It must also be noted that Daud also planned to build a mosque in Daegu which is in North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea. He had to abandon the plan here too owing to the objection from locals. Moreover, South Korea's pay television network JTBC allegedly accused Daud Kim of misusing funds that he collected for the Daegu project.