Former Labour leader Corbyn to stand as independent in UK election

London: Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of Britain's Labour Party, said on Friday he would stand as an independent candidate at the general election on July 4, in a move which could lead to a potential upset for Labour in his north London seat.

Labour, ahead of the governing Conservatives in the polls, suspended Corbyn in 2020 following a report into how anti-Semitism complaints were handled under his leadership.

Corbyn was Labour leader at the last election in 2019. He has held the Islington North seat since 1983.