Former Model sues Guns N' Roses fame Axl Rose, accusing him of 1989 Rape

Axl Rose of the band Guns N’ Roses was sued Wednesday by a woman who accused him of dragging her by the hair, tying her up and raping her in 1989.

The suit was filed in New York state Supreme Court by Sheila Kennedy, a former model who has appeared in Penthouse magazine. She accused Rose of sexual assault and battery, and her suit seeks unspecified damages.

Kennedy’s suit is the latest in a series of cases against powerful men that have been brought under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that created a one-year window for people who say they were victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits after the statute of limitations has expired. That window ends this week.

In a statement, Alan Gutman, a lawyer for Rose, said: “Simply put, this incident never happened.” He added: “Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today.”

In her suit, Kennedy says she met Rose in early 1989, when she went to a New York nightclub with a friend who was a fan of Guns N’ Roses.

According to Kennedy’s complaint, Rose invited her and another woman to a party at his suite in a hotel. According to the complaint, the party “was in full swing” until Rose called for everyone to leave except Kennedy, the other woman and a man.