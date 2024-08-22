Former oath keepers lawyer pleads guilty to tampering with January 6 evidence

After Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, SoRelle, who is based in Texas, had close ties to the "Stop the Steal" movement, which claimed that Trump had been cheated out of a victory in his run against Joe Biden.

She also served as the general counsel of the Oath Keepers and had a romantic relationship with the militia's leader and founder, Stewart Rhodes, who was found guilty at a trial in Washington of seditious conspiracy for his role in the attack and sentenced to 18 years in prison.