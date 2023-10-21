Former Pak premier Nawaz Sharif's flight to Lahore from Islamabad delayed after passenger falls sick

Reportedly, the plane which was about to depart for Lahore at 3:30 pm on Saturday was held up for several minutes at Islamabad Airport as PML-N Japan President Malik Noor Awan who was accompanying Nawaz Sharif fell sick. However, the plane crew deboarded the sick PML-N leader. Another PML-N leader Nasir Janjua also came out of the plane. The flight departed around 4:20 pm.