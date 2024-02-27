Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife indicted on graft charges

Islamabad: A Pakistani court indicted jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, his party said.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations. He had already been convicted in two cases on corruption charges, that disqualified him from taking part in politics for 10 years.

The trial was held on a jail's premises. The couple pleaded not guilty, the party said.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party backed candidates won the largest number of seats in parliament on Feb 8 national elections despite the convictions and what it says a military backed crackdown.