Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party claims he is being subjected to ‘extremely harsh conditions’ in prison

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, his party claimed on Thursday and said they feared for his life as he is being subjected to “extremely harsh conditions”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and a close aide of the 71-year-old former premier, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, claimed that Khan is being subjected to harsh treatment in jail which even a common prisoner should not be subjected to.

“To counter Khan's resilience, the authorities are displaying new lows. The sewer lid in his cell is deliberately left open to keep the cell filled with a foul odour. Water supply to his cell has been cut off and now he is given only one bucket of water per day,” he said.

Popularly known as Zulfi Bokhari, the British-born Pakistani politician and entrepreneur, said the prison staff has chosen to ignore him despite his repeated attempts.

"Even a common prisoner is not exposed to such behaviour, let alone a former prime minister who is unlawfully incarcerated," Bokhari said and added despite all this, “Khan says: They can do whatever they want, but they can't break me."