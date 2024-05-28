Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif re-elected 'unopposed' as PML-N president after six years

Sharif was the prime minister when Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah had hinted that the elder Sharif would be elected without a contest.

When asked why the party didn’t adopt a democratic process to vote for a new president, Sanaullah said the party was a “servant of power corridors and it was Nawaz Sharif who made it a party of the public”. He added that after Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it was Nawaz Sharif who “made the party vibrant”.

Replying to another question on why Nawaz Sharif wasn’t active in politics after the February 8 general elections, Sanaullah said the former PM is not angry with anyone and he is active in the party.

“All major decisions of the party and government are taken by him,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier this month resigned as the PML-N president citing the “unjust” disqualification of the party supremo and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif from the PM Office.

Shehbaz, 72, said that it was time for the latter to 'resume his rightful place as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.'

The February 8 general elections had delivered a fractured mandate and the PML-N did not get a clear majority. It joined hands with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Zardari Bhutto and other smaller parties to form the government at the federal level when Nawaz relinquished the post of prime minister in favour of Shehbaz.