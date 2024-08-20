Imran Khan, from jail, applies to be Oxford University chancellor

Khan submitted his application on Sunday as the former cricketer is also an alumnus of Oxford's Keble College.

Oxford-educated former Pakistan prime minister will be running for the position of the chancellor of his alma mater in the UK from his prison cell through an online ballot.

Khan studied Economics and Politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972.

Since August 2023, Khan, 71, has been incarcerated after he was arrested under several cases and convicted for some of them, the longest sentence among them being nine years as of date.

(With Reuters inputs)