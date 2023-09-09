Former PM Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan in October: Report

The report also said that Nawaz Sharif had told it that “he must return to engage with his vote bank and supporters amid the ongoing economic crisis".

Earlier, on August 25, Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz had announced the former prime minister’s return to Pakistan in September “to face his pending court cases and lend the party’s campaign for the general election".

Shehbaz, the President of the PML-N party, has also said that Nawaz will return to Pakistan to lead the country as the prime minister for a record fourth time. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared to conduct a fresh delimitation of constituencies on the basis of the new census, delaying the general elections.

The general elections were scheduled to be held within the 90-day constitutional period since the August 9 dissolution of Parliament.