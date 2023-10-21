Former PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after four years

Sharif was ousted three times as prime minister, twice in the 1990s and once in 2017 after a corruption investigation following a Panama Papers leak. In 1999, the military staged a coup after he tried to remove General Pervez Musharraf as army chief.

He also angered the military by attempting to build ties with arch-rival India, leading to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a surprise visit to Lahore in 2015. He has also criticized the army for supporting militant groups such as the Taliban.