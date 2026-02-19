<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korean</a> court sentenced former President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoon-suk-yeol">Yoon Suk Yeol</a> to life in prison for leading an insurrection during his botched attempt to place the country under martial law in December 2024.</p><p>Yoon is likely to appeal the verdict.</p><p>A special prosecutor had demanded the death penalty for Yoon, saying his actions posed a threat to the country's democracy and deserved the most serious punishment available, but most analysts expect a life sentence since the poorly-planned power grab did not result in casualties.</p>.South Korea braces for verdict in ex‑President Yoon's insurrection trial.<p>It may be recalled that Yoon had abruptly declared martial law in a televised address in December 2024, saying drastic measures were needed to root out "anti-state forces".</p><p>Presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon dispatched troops to the Assembly building in an effort to silence his political opponents.</p><p>"The Court finds that the intention was to paralyse the Assembly for a considerable period," Ji told Seoul Central District Court.</p><p>"The declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs, and it's difficult to find any indication that the defendant has expressed remorse for that. </p><p>"We sentence Yoon to life imprisonment," the judge said.</p><p>South Korea has not executed a death row inmate since 1997, in what is widely seen as a de facto moratorium on capital punishment amid calls for its abolition.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>